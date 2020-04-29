Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will hold firm through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well. The trades will ease a bit early next week, as a disturbance develops along a stalled front north of the state. Shower coverage and intensity may increase a bit heading into the middle of next week as some deeper moisture moves in from the east and upper level troughing moves overhead.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up through the day as a medium-period, north-northwest swell fills in. This will peak today, then fade into Thursday. A very similar setup is expected to fill in locally by Friday and Saturday as back-to-back small, north-northwest swells build down the island chain. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough due to the gusty trades. Heights will remain below the advisory level due to the limited fetch upstream across the eastern Pacific.
