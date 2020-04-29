Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will hold firm through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may trickle into leeward areas from time to time as well. The trades will ease a bit early next week, as a disturbance develops along a stalled front north of the state. Shower coverage and intensity may increase a bit heading into the middle of next week as some deeper moisture moves in from the east and upper level troughing moves overhead.