Councilwoman spearheads effort to equip every homeless person on Oahu with face masks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An innovative new partnership aims to provide every homeless person on Oahu with two cloth face masks — and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Councilwoman Kymberly Pine, who is running for mayor, is helping the spearhead the project.
On Wednesday, she had 1,000 cloth face masks and plenty of antibacterial wipes as she pounded the pavement near Crane Park.
“Hi guys," she says, speaking to a small group of campers. "We’re going around the island helping everyone understand about the coronavirus. Do you need a mask?”
Pine partnered with homeless advocate Twinkle Borge to launch the effort. Together, Pine and the leader of the state’s largest encampment want to see all of Oahu’s homeless have access to masks.
“Nobody going to save us but ourselves,” said Borge. “So we have to do what we have to do.”
Wednesday was the team’s first distribution in town.
Back at Crane Park, Pine hands two masks and a handful of anti-bacterial wipes to a woman in living in a car.
“You can wash it with soap every day. And just put it on top of your dashboard," Pine says.
The woman replies, “Thank you so much.”
Making contact with campers at the park wasn’t as easy as it usually is. The sidewalk is typically overrun with campsites but a recent sweep made finding people difficult.
HNN found some people taking shelter on the banks of a nearby drainage canal.
“Free masks,” Pine shouted, from the top of the embankment. “How many people are down there? Four of you?”
The people Pine and Borge did find were grateful for the gift.
Rick Vattey said he and other homeless people were actually seeking out masks but came up empty.
“They didn’t have any because they’re hard to get,” he said.
To ensure everyone who needs a mask gets one, Pine needs to collect 11,000 more masks. She admits it’s a tall order — but one she’s determined to see through.
If you have masks you’d like to donate, drop them off on the 2nd floor of Honolulu Hale at Pine’s office. You can also call her office at 768-5001 or email her at kmpine@honolulu.gov.
