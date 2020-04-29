Big Island police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting in Captain Cook

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are investigating a shooting in Captain Cook on Tuesday night that left a 45-year-old man dead.
Police arrested 66-year-old man James Bonham, of Captain Cook, on suspicion of second-degree murder following the incident.
According to detectives, the shooting happened around 9:10 pm. on the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was injured with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He has not been identified yet.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.
This story will be updated.
