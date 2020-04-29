2 babies, 2 adults hospitalized following late-night house fire in East Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a house fire in East Oahu late Tuesday that sent four people to the hospital, including two babies.
According to HFD, the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. from a home on Kuliouou Road.
HFD was able to get the fire out by 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, but several people inside the home were injured.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported four patients for smoke inhalation and burns.
A 37-year-old man was in critical condition, EMS said, while a 32-year-old woman, a 22-month-old boy and 6-month-old boy had second-degree burns and were in serious but stable condition.
It’s not known what caused the blaze.
This story will be updated.
