2 babies, 2 adults hospitalized following late-night house fire in East Oahu

HFD is investigating the cause of a house fire in East Oahu that sent four people to the hospital. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 29, 2020 at 4:30 AM HST - Updated April 29 at 4:31 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a house fire in East Oahu late Tuesday that sent four people to the hospital, including two babies.

According to HFD, the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. from a home on Kuliouou Road.

HFD was able to get the fire out by 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, but several people inside the home were injured.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported four patients for smoke inhalation and burns.

A 37-year-old man was in critical condition, EMS said, while a 32-year-old woman, a 22-month-old boy and 6-month-old boy had second-degree burns and were in serious but stable condition.

It’s not known what caused the blaze.

This story will be updated.

