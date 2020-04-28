Students use 3D printer to produce reusable face shields, masks for health care workers

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s front-line workers are trying to stock up on needed supplies.
And that’s prompted a new project at the University of Hawaii Hilo’s Computer Science department, which is churning out dozens of reusable face shields for health care workers.
Using a 3D printer, they can produce about 155 face shields a day.
“We don’t know if it’s going to be needed by the medical facilities but as we wait we can print a couple here and give it to people here to use for protection so it’s not a bad place to be," said faculty member Francis Cristobal.
Students in the art department also created an N95 mask that can be reused after sterilization.
The professor in charge operates the printer from his cell phone — while sheltering in place with his family in Indiana.
