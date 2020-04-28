Large explosion off Lanikai was controlled detonation of WWII-era unexploded munitions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Navy detonated two World War II-era unexploded ordnances off Lanikai on Monday.
The explosion happened about 400 yards offshore.
According to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the ordnances were part of a group of 10 World War II-era munitions that were recovered offshore.
The munitions — which were discovered by a beachgoer in February — were likely dropped during military training exercises, the DLNR said.
The state said the remaining eight were hauled away and will be disposed of elsewhere.
