LIVE: Caldwell to detail plans to re-open some businesses ‘with limitations’
Under Gov. Ige’s latest proclamation, all shorelines are closed. People are not allowed to sit, run, walk, sunbathe or lounge on the beach. Ige’s order is stricter than the county’s rules previously set in place which allowed for people to run and workout on the sand. Location: Waikiki Beach / April 20, 2020 (Source: Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff | April 28, 2020 at 1:18 PM HST - Updated April 28 at 1:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 testing efforts and “proposed plans to re-open certain businesses with limitations.”

The governor and mayor have both extended their stay-at-home orders through May 31.

But they’ve pledged to begin lifting some restrictions. The governor has already reopened state beaches for walking and jogging, while the mayor reopened city parks for some exercise activities.

The news conference comes as the number of COVID-19 continues a downward trend in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Hawaii reported two new cases, both on Maui.

