LIVE: Caldwell to detail plans to re-open some businesses ‘with limitations’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 testing efforts and “proposed plans to re-open certain businesses with limitations.”
The governor and mayor have both extended their stay-at-home orders through May 31.
But they’ve pledged to begin lifting some restrictions. The governor has already reopened state beaches for walking and jogging, while the mayor reopened city parks for some exercise activities.
The news conference comes as the number of COVID-19 continues a downward trend in Hawaii.
On Tuesday, Hawaii reported two new cases, both on Maui.
