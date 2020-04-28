Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. Ige also says elective surgeries may now take place and beaches will be open for exercise. Hawaii News Now reports that at a news conference to announce the decision, Ige pointed to alarming COVID-19 clusters on the Big Island and Maui. In his statement, Ige warned of undoing Hawaii’s progress in containing the virus if public places open up too early. Hawaii has more than 600 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths from the illness.