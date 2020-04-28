Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
A look at what's ahead for virus-stricken aircraft carrier
WASHINGTON (AP) — The crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt remains sidelined in Guam with a coronavirus outbreak but is inching toward getting healthy and returning to sea duty. At the same time the fate of the aircraft carrier's former captain remains unresolved, although the Navy's top officer has recommended reinstatement of Capt. Brett Crozier. The captain had been fired by the acting Navy secretary, who later resigned. Defense Secretary Mark Esper wants more time to review the matter before deciding whether to reinstate Crozier.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ONE-GOOD-THING-BORED-HAWAII-MAYOR
Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow bored residents
HONOLULU (AP) — When a curfew goes into effect each night for a county in Hawaii, the mayor gets bored. Just like other residents stuck at home obeying the curfew he put into effect to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami turns to social media for entertainment. He’s been posting videos on social media doing things like dancing and dyeing Easter eggs. And people are loving it. Even before Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Kawakami implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-INMATE RELEASE
Virus prompts Hawaii court's order of faster inmate release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Supreme Court has ordered judicial system officials to move more quickly in complying with the court's decision for the release nonviolent inmates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the order focused on lower court judges, prosecutors and the state public safety department. It ordered them to release as many nonviolent offenders from Hawaii’s eight jails and prisons as quickly as possible. The releases are to be considered individually. The order came in response to a lawsuit arguing Hawaii’s historically overcrowded jails and prisons cannot meet federal guidelines for avoiding COVID-19 infections.
ROAD FUNDING-LAVA REPAIRS
Hawaii County to receive $61M for roads damaged by lava
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County is expected to receive $61 million in federal funding to repair roads damaged by lava in the Kilauea eruption. But a restoration timeline has not been established. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency distribution will be paid to the county Department of Public Works. The Kilauea eruption that began in May 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes and buried about 13 miles of public roads. Officials says the money will be used to restore six roads in the Big Island’s Puna region. The funds will not be distributed immediately.
VIRUS OUTBREAK HAWAII
Hawaii's governor extends stay-at-home order until May 31
HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. Ige also says elective surgeries may now take place and beaches will be open for exercise. Hawaii News Now reports that at a news conference to announce the decision, Ige pointed to alarming COVID-19 clusters on the Big Island and Maui. In his statement, Ige warned of undoing Hawaii’s progress in containing the virus if public places open up too early. Hawaii has more than 600 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths from the illness.
AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October. She says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.