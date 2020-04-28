HPD investigating apparent shooting in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Waianae early Tuesday.
Officers responded to Lualualei Homestead Road just before 4:30 a.m.
Police on scene told Hawaii News Now it all started with an argument between two men.
One of them was injured and bleeding badly with a possible gunshot wound.
Police said he only had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
The other man was taken into custody.
Details are still limited at this time.
This story will be updated.
