As he grapples with COVID-19 response, Mayor Harry Kim announces re-election bid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island Mayor Harry Kim says he’s planning to run for re-election.
It will be his fourth run for mayor. Kim previously served two terms before taking a break and then returning.
Kim, 81, kicks off his re-election bid amid criticism over his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some contend he was too slow to institute restrictions and preventing the spread of the virus.
The Big Island has 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Kim’s reputation was also battered amid the Thirty Meter Telescope protest at Mauna Kea, and the 2018 Kilauea eruption, which destroyed hundreds of homes and whole communities.
But Kim also has his ardent supporters who point to his long record of public service.
In an interview with Hawaii News Now on Monday, Kim said he’s proud of his work to tackle the island’s homeless crisis and he acknowledged that he has unfinished business with the pandemic and Mauna Kea.
“This is something I feel I should do,” he said. “This is something I feel, truthfully, I want to do.”
Kim also welcomed others to join the mayoral race, and said he wouldn’t accept donations of more than $10.
