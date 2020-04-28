Hawaii Island police launch investigation after body found in forest near Honokaa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island have launched an investigation after a body was found Monday outside Honokaa.
Authorities said two hunters discovered the body in the Nienie forest off Highway 240 sometime before 5 p.m.
When police got to the scene, they reported the body was “in an advanced stage of decomposition” and that it appeared to have been there for several months.
The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to the Hilo Medical Center.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s identification and cause of death. However, foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.
This story will be updated.
