Forecast: Beautiful trade wind conditions to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will maintain locally breezy trade winds through the week. The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas. Rainfall will be generally light, but moisture from the trailing end of a front may boost showers over Kauai and Oahu tonight through tomorrow night. Early next week, tropical moisture and a trough aloft may boost showers on the Big Island.