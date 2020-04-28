Forecast: Beautiful trade wind conditions to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will maintain locally breezy trade winds through the week.
The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas. Rainfall will be generally light, but moisture from the trailing end of a front may boost showers over Kauai and Oahu tonight through tomorrow night.
Early next week, tropical moisture and a trough aloft may boost showers on the Big Island.
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the period.
Choppy surf will increase and remain elevated along east-facing shores the next couple of days.
A new north-northwest swell is expected to arrive late today, peak below advisory levels Wednesday, then gradually diminish Thursday and Friday.
A small north-northwest swell is also possible over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.