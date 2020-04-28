COVID-19 survivor gets grand send-off after hospitalization at Tripler

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another COVID-19 survivor got a grand send-off from a Hawaii hospital over the weekend.
Glenda Tucker was discharged from Tripler Army Medical Center on Saturday.
She had been hospitalized for three weeks while fighting the virus. To celebrate her recovery, Tripler staff lined the halls to cheer and applaud for her.
Of the 607 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Hawaii, 68 have required hospitalization. The good news: The vast majority — 81% — have since been released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.