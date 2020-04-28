Bank of Hawaii, IHS partner to collect food and hygiene supplies for Oahu’s homeless

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the pandemic started, hundreds more people are depending on the state’s largest homeless service provider for food and basic hygiene supplies.
To keep up with the need, the Institute for Human Services has teamed up with Bank of Hawaii for an island-wide donation drive. It’s will be held Wednesday only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at these four Bank of Hawaii locations:
- Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe: 45-1001 Kamehameha Highway
- Bank of Hawaii Kunia: 94-661 Kupuohi Street
- Bank of Hawaii Kahala: 4634 Kilauea Avenue
- Bank of Hawaii Ward: 1288 Ala Moana Boulevard
Inside the kitchen at the Institute for Human Services, someone’s constantly cooking. Prior to the pandemic, the shelter served about 900 meals a day. Now, that number’s jumped to nearly 1400.
In addition to feeding residents at its shelters, IHS has started providing meals for people camping at HPD’s outdoor screening site at Keehi Lagoon.
Outreach workers have also been handing out food and hygiene supplies to people living on the street to prevent them from moving around so much.
“We really want to offer people the help that they need to stay in place where they are,” said IHS executive director Connie Mitchell.
With food and other necessities in short supply IHS and Bank of Hawaii are working together to collect items for the “Bags of Hope” donation drive.
In addition to pre-packaged snacks and other food, they’re collecting garbage bags, liquid soap, cleaning products, large bottles of water, paper towels and toilet paper.
Mitchell understands for many it’s a difficult time to give — but hopes people who are able to will help.
“If you bought a whole big case of toilet paper from Costco or Walmart maybe you’d be willing to part with one pack. Or even just a couple of rolls," she said.
Monetary donations will also be accepted. The Bank of Hawaii Foundation contributed $20,000 in support.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.