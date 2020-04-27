With students scattered, school figures out how to keep their morning newscasts alive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With public schools learning remotely for the rest of the school year, students at Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School found a way to stay connected with classmates.
It's the next best thing to being on campus.
"We wanted to try to keep some normalcy to the school day," advanced media teacher Kevin Matsunaga said.
His seventh- and eighth-graders have continued to put together the school’s morning newscasts — from their homes.
"We are at home. We don't have our same equipment as we used before. That's different. And all the students have to put in that much more effort to get things done" student Aubrey Bechard said.
The newscasts are appropriately named Quarantine Editions.
"Our students were very used to seeing the show every morning. So we wanted to keep some of that up. We are doing it three times a week. We're not able to do it every single day," Matsunaga said.
The shows include coronavirus news, teacher messages and important announcements. Some of the students have produced pieces on projects they’re doing while sheltering at home.
"Even though we're still at home there might be some questions the students may have and we could answer that with the announcements. That's a way to connect with our students," student Gabriel Go said.
The middle-schoolers are swapping stories with teens at schools in Florida and Massachusetts who are doing the same thing.
"These are kids that want to tell stories and be active and use technology," Matsunaga said. "I think for them it was a good way to keep them busy."
They are getting busier.
"We recently started a podcast which is really cool," Bechard said.
It’s called The Couch Pueo Podcast after the school’s mascot.
To see Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School’s morning news, head to their Instagram page.
