Wahiawa man discharged from hospital after beating COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a tough battle fighting COVID-19, a Wahiawa man is finally going home.
Edward Nakamura was discharged from the Pali Momi Medical Center Sunday afternoon.
The 61-year-old was treated to applause and warm wishes as nurses wheeled him out of the hospital.
He was admitted to Pali Momi earlier this month after experiencing shortness of breath.
Nakamura spent the last 16 days in the hospital and was on a ventilator for 8 days.
“Our team couldn’t be happier for Mr. Nakamura to go home and continue his recovery so he can enjoy fishing again one day soon,” said Pali Momi Chief Operating Officer Barb Craft. “Everyone is working so hard to care for our patients and keep our community healthy and safe. It’s great to have moments like these to celebrate our patient’s recovery and our healthcare workers who helped make today possible.”
As he got in his car to head home, he said he was excited to finally leave.
“I am looking forward to getting back to fishing,” said Nakamura. “I love to go to the beach and fish. As of now, it’s going to take a lot of physical therapy for me to be strong enough to do those activities.”
