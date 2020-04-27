Oahu man hospitalized for COVID-19 dies, bringing death toll from virus in Hawaii to 15

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man who has been hospitalized since early March after apparently contracting COVID-19 through community spread died Sunday, the state Health Department said.
The fatality brings the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 15.
The man was over 65 years old and had underlying health conditions, officials said.
“DOH extends its sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends,” the Health Department said, in a news release Sunday night. The release also said his infection was “presumed to be community associated.”
The death comes as Hawaii continues to see its daily tally of new coronavirus cases follow a downward trend — in what authorities say is proof that the state has been able to dramatically slow the spread of the virus in Hawaii.
But they also note that a number of people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 complications. Hawaii has the nation’s lowest fatality rate for coronavirus — at under 1% — but officials are quick to note that upwards of 25% of seniors who have gotten sick have required hospitalization.
Concerns about that vulnerable population have officials urging residents to maintain social distancing guidelines.
On Saturday, with a sixth supplementary proclamation on the pandemic, the governor extended his mandatory quarantine for travelers and stay-at-home order through May 31, saying Hawaii’s “isn’t out of the woods yet."
Ten of the state’s 15 COVID-19 fatalities have been Oahu. On Sunday, the state saw just two new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, 80% of the 606 residents who have tested positive have since been released from isolation.
