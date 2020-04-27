Hawaii man accused of telling grocery clerks he had COVID-19 then spitting on them

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | April 27, 2020 at 3:53 PM HST - Updated April 27 at 3:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old Big Island man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly coughed and spot at grocery store employees and told them he had coronavirus.

Mark Blankley
Mark Blankley (Source: Hawaii Police Department)

Mark Blankley was arrested Saturday afternoon and later charged with first-degree robbery, terroristic threatening, theft, and firearms and drug counts. He remains behind bars on $31,500 bail.

Big Island police said the incident happened about 2:45 p.m. at a grocery store in Pahoa.

Blankley allegedly tried to steal from the store and then lashed out at employees when they tried to stop him, hitting them with a shopping cart and coughing and spitting in their faces while claiming he had COVID-19.

Because the crime happened during the state’s emergency stay-at-home order, police said his robbery charge was enhanced to a Class A felony.

