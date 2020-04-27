Hawaii man accused of telling grocery clerks he had COVID-19 then spitting on them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old Big Island man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly coughed and spot at grocery store employees and told them he had coronavirus.
Mark Blankley was arrested Saturday afternoon and later charged with first-degree robbery, terroristic threatening, theft, and firearms and drug counts. He remains behind bars on $31,500 bail.
Big Island police said the incident happened about 2:45 p.m. at a grocery store in Pahoa.
Blankley allegedly tried to steal from the store and then lashed out at employees when they tried to stop him, hitting them with a shopping cart and coughing and spitting in their faces while claiming he had COVID-19.
Because the crime happened during the state’s emergency stay-at-home order, police said his robbery charge was enhanced to a Class A felony.
