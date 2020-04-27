Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ONE-GOOD-THING-BORED-HAWAII-MAYOR
Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow bored residents
HONOLULU (AP) — When a curfew goes into effect each night for a county in Hawaii, the mayor gets bored. Just like other residents stuck at home obeying the curfew he put into effect to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami turns to social media for entertainment. He’s been posting videos on social media doing things like dancing and dyeing Easter eggs. And people are loving it. Even before Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Kawakami implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.
VIRUS OUTBREAK HAWAII
Hawaii's governor extends stay-at-home order until May 31
HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. Ige also says elective surgeries may now take place and beaches will be open for exercise. Hawaii News Now reports that at a news conference to announce the decision, Ige pointed to alarming COVID-19 clusters on the Big Island and Maui. In his statement, Ige warned of undoing Hawaii’s progress in containing the virus if public places open up too early. Hawaii has more than 600 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths from the illness.
AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October. She says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.
FISHERY REOPENING-RECOMMENDATIONS
Environmental review suggests 10 aquarium permits in Hawaii
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — An advisory council has released the final environmental impact statement on a proposal to issue commercial aquarium permits in west Hawaii waters, suggesting up to 10 aquarium fishermen will be permitted. West Hawaii Today reported Saturday that the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council reduced the suggested number from 14 to 10 permits issued for the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area. The Hawaii Supreme Court halted aquarium fishing in the area in September 2017 after state Environmental Policy Act violations. The statement is designed to bring the aquarium trade into compliance with the state act.
TURTLE BAY RENOVATIONS
Turtle Bay Resort gets OK to finish $116M in renovations
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu City Council committee has granted preliminary approval to the owners of Turtle Bay Resort for a permit crucial to completing a $116 million renovation project on the aging complex. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the permit will allow the North Shore resort owners to complete $26 million in improvements as part of the larger project. The full council is expected to provide a final vote May 6. A resort official says major improvements could begin by the end of summer if it is approved. No objections were raised Thursday after permit approval.
AP-US-BOY-SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY-HAWAII
Boy Scouts suit filed as Hawaii shuts abuse claims window
HONOLULU (AP) — Eight men allege in a lawsuit that they were sexually abused while they were Boy Scouts in Hawaii in the 1960s and 1970s. The lawsuit is filed as Hawaii closes its window on allowing sex abuse claims that would have been barred under a statute of limitations. The lawsuit comes while attorneys urge potential victims to come forward as Boy Scouts of America works on its bankruptcy plan. The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a huge compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago.