Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Eight men allege in a lawsuit that they were sexually abused while they were Boy Scouts in Hawaii in the 1960s and 1970s. The lawsuit is filed as Hawaii closes its window on allowing sex abuse claims that would have been barred under a statute of limitations. The lawsuit comes while attorneys urge potential victims to come forward as Boy Scouts of America works on its bankruptcy plan. The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a huge compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago.