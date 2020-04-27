Health care worker who saw patients at Maui Memorial tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui health care worker who sees patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
The health care provider is with Maui Medical Group.
Officials did not say what kind of provider the health care worker is, but said the person had been in self-quarantine since last week after experiencing symptoms.
“We take the health of our providers seriously," said Maui Medical Group Administrator Cliff Alakai. “We COVID test our hospital-based providers every two weeks and take appropriate protocols if any of those tests are positive. We are closely monitoring our provider and will do whatever is necessary to aid in healing.”
Officials said the provider was tested two weeks and the test came back negative.
But late last week, the provider started feeling symptoms and took another test.
Mike Rembis, CEO of Maui Health, said Maui Memorial has already started reaching out to other health care workers and patients that the provider might have come into close contact with.
He also said that the provider always wore personal protective equipment while seeing patients.
“The current information we have is that this community provider, the staff, and patients were wearing appropriate masks, which puts this situation at a lower-risk exposure according to CDC guidelines,” said Dr. David Ulin, chief medical director of Maui Health. “Our Emergency Operations Center team is working with the Department of Health and following their recommendations on contact tracing and testing.”
The news comes as Maui Memorial continues to grapple with a large cluster of COVID-19 linked to the facility.
