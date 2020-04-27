The good news you need today: Honolulu Zoo is celebrating the birth of 2 lemurs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s some good news to brighten your day.
The city has announced the birth of two ring-tailed lemurs at the Honolulu Zoo.
The lemurs were born on Easter Sunday and are the offspring of 5-year-old female Remi and 4-year-old male Finn — both brought to the zoo in fall 2018.
“The Honolulu Zoo is pleased and excited to have twin newborn lemurs to expand our lemur collection and help further the conservation of this endangered species,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
“Both babies and mother are doing well together with the entire family.”
The lemurs are most known for their black and white banded tails and are typically found in Madagascar.
They are also considered to be one of the world’s most endangered mammals, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The two new additions now make a total of five lemurs at the zoo.
You’ll have to wait to see these lemurs, however, as the zoo remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
