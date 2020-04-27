Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dry and stable trade wind pattern is expected through the week. The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through from east to west. Trade winds are expected to become stronger Monday night into Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state. A modest increase in moisture moving in from the east by the end of the upcoming weekend could lead to better windward shower coverage for the eastern end of the state.
Surf is expected to remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores through the week. The current northwest swell will fade through Tuesday. A north northwest swell peaking Wednesday could produce surf approaching HSA size. Smaller northwest swells will peak Friday and Sunday. The strengthening trade winds will create rough surf along east facing shores, but the surf heights will remain well below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain quite small through the week.
