City resumes homeless sweeps during coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu resumed its homeless sweeps on Oahu as crews were out in Kalihi clearing encampments on Monday morning.
Honolulu police and city crews conducted the sweeps around 8:15 a.m. along Dillingham Boulevard.
The city had postponed sweeps last month following CDC guidelines that homeless camps should not be removed ― unless housing units are available.
Now, the city has a small tent village near Keehi Lagoon for homeless people to quarantine themselves.
Earlier this month, officials said they would restart enforcement with a 24-hour notice, saying they’re concerned that social distancing isn’t happening in encampments.
This story will be updated.
