Adventist Health Castle urges vigilance as state continues to see COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Health care workers are urging people to continue to practice social distancing and stay home if they’re sick as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Doctors at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua say that if you have serious COVID-19 symptoms to take action immediately.
Dr. William Scruggs is an emergency room physician who says the facility has been modified to be a safe place for people diagnosed with coronavirus and those who need it for other medical issues.
“We have worked very hard to make sure that we have people of concern for COVID-19 separate from other individuals to the greatest extent possible,” said Scruggs.
Adventist Health Castle offers drive through testing and telehealth video visits for some procedures and checkups.
