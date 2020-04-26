YWCA goes digital for a birthday celebration, and you can be a part of it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - YWCA Oʻahu is celebrating its 120th birthday on April 30 with a new digital initiative that celebrates women empowerment.
The local nonprofit’s campaign is called #YWCAWomen120: Who Inspires You? YWCA is calling for the community — men, women, children — to share stories and experiences about the women who have inspired them.
YWCA Oʻahu got the idea from other nonprofits who were doing similar "digital events" and social media campaigns during COVID-19.
For those interested in participating in the campaign, here’s how to submit:
- Send in a photo of a woman who has inspired you and quick answers to the following questions:
- Your first name?
- Why does this woman inspire you?
- Can you tell us a little about her?
- Anything you’d like to say to her if she were to read your post today?
Send #YWCAWomen120 contributions by emailing mktg@ywcaoahu.org or through social media @ywcaoahu on Facebook and Instagram.
Submissions will be reviewed and posted on the YWCA O‘ahu website: www.ywcaoahu.org/ywcawomen120
The goal of the campaign is to provide a “fun, yet powerful” way for people to celebrate women empowerment. YWCA O‘ahu hopes to post at least 120 “inspiring women” entries online, as part of its 120th birthday.
The nonprofit is also sharing highlights of its history, along with archive photos through blog posts.
YWCA O‘ahu was established in 1900 to help Honolulu’s working women. The nonprofit has since been known for its mission, “eliminating racism, empowering women.”
“Searching those newspaper archives sort of became my hobby,” said Noriko Namiki, YWCA O‘ahu CEO, in a news release. “Every time I saw YWCA’s name or the names of our founding members, I got ‘chicken skin’ because each article I read took me back to those times when our founders came together to create a place of their own — YWCA O‘ahu.”
