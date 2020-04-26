Residential evictions on hold for another month under moratorium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order comes with more time for tenants facing financial hardship to avoid evictions.
Gov. Ige’s moratorium on evictions means landlords cannot kick out anyone who fails to pay residential rent through May 31st.
Violators face a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to one year in jail or a $5,000 fine.
The moratorium was pushed for by lawmakers early on as they warned there could’ve been a spike in homelessness if nothing was done during the economic downturn.
Residents who have concerns about evictions during this time can contact the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection’s Landlord Tenant line at 586-2634.
The initial moratorium stood until April 30 and has now been extended a month.
