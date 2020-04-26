2 more Hawaii newspapers announce one less day of traditional print

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More changes are coming to Hawaii’s print newspapers.
Two more newspapers announced this weekend they were cutting back one day of traditional print and moving to an online version.
Both the Hawaii Tribune Herald on Hawaii Island, and the Garden Island Newspaper on Kauai informed their readers that they would only produce digital editions on Saturdays.
Regular papers will still be produced throughout the other days of the week. The change begins on May 9.
They are the latest news outlets to announce such changes following in the steps of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, who announced their digital Saturday edition would begin after May 2.
Such changes are likely attributed to a downward trend in readership and revenue for newspapers as readers turn to digital means of news consumption.
