Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK HAWAII
Hawaii's governor extends stay-at-home order until May 31
HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s state-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. Ige also says elective surgeries may now take place and beaches will be open for exercise. Hawaii News Now reports that at a news conference to announce the decision, Ige pointed to alarming COVID-19 clusters on the Big Island and Maui. In his statement, Ige warned of undoing Hawaii’s progress in containing the virus if public places open up too early. Hawaii has 601 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths from the illness.
FISHERY REOPENING-RECOMMENDATIONS
Environmental review suggests 10 aquarium permits in Hawaii
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — An advisory council has released the final environmental impact statement on a proposal to issue commercial aquarium permits in west Hawaii waters, suggesting up to 10 aquarium fishermen will be permitted. West Hawaii Today reported Saturday that the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council reduced the suggested number from 14 to 10 permits issued for the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area. The Hawaii Supreme Court halted aquarium fishing in the area in September 2017 after state Environmental Policy Act violations. The statement is designed to bring the aquarium trade into compliance with the state act.
TURTLE BAY RENOVATIONS
Turtle Bay Resort gets OK to finish $116M in renovations
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu City Council committee has granted preliminary approval to the owners of Turtle Bay Resort for a permit crucial to completing a $116 million renovation project on the aging complex. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the permit will allow the North Shore resort owners to complete $26 million in improvements as part of the larger project. The full council is expected to provide a final vote May 6. A resort official says major improvements could begin by the end of summer if it is approved. No objections were raised Thursday after permit approval.
AP-US-BOY-SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY-HAWAII
Boy Scouts suit filed as Hawaii shuts abuse claims window
HONOLULU (AP) — Eight men allege in a lawsuit that they were sexually abused while they were Boy Scouts in Hawaii in the 1960s and 1970s. The lawsuit is filed as Hawaii closes its window on allowing sex abuse claims that would have been barred under a statute of limitations. The lawsuit comes while attorneys urge potential victims to come forward as Boy Scouts of America works on its bankruptcy plan. The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a huge compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago.
SCHOOL LAWSUIT-SEX ABUSE
Lawsuit against Honolulu school alleges sex abuse by coach
HONOLULU (AP) — Three former basketball players are alleging in a lawsuit against a Honolulu school that they were sexually abused by a former basketball coach when they were students. The lawsuit against Punahou School and former assistant coach Dwayne Yuen says he abused the female students between 2003 and 2006, beginning when at least one of the girls was 12 years old. Yuen declined to comment. The private school says it is investigating the reports.
TELESCOPE-POLICE REIMBURSEMENT
Deal reached on Hawaii telescope protest policing costs
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Council has accepted a $5.3 million agreement with the state for reimbursement of law enforcement overtime costs during demonstrations against the Big Island giant telescope project. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the council approved the deal Wednesday after months of delays and revisions. The amount equals overtime expenses incurred by the Hawaii County Police Department and county mayor’s office because of increased traffic enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Demonstrators blocked an access road in a months-long protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope Project on the summit of Mauna Kea, the state’s highest mountain.