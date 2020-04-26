Kamehameha Schools to celebrate 100th song contest in a new way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools Kapalama was forced to call off this year’s annual song contest in it’s traditional format at the Blaisdell Center.
Still wanting to honor the 100-year legacy of the event and this year’s theme of aloha aina, the school has announced how song contest will be celebrated instead.
KS Kapalama Po’okula Dr. Taran Chun said in a message to families, “As such, we do not have a “Plan B” for the 100th Song Contest. Instead, we have a new “Plan A.” Promoting aloha aina in our KS ʻohana has become a global necessity, and our new journey takes our promise of a world-class education to a new level."
"Armed with new lessons of aloha aina, the 100th Song Contest celebration will take place over the months ahead, culminating with the much-anticipated 100th Song Contest in March 2021, where next year’s student body will sing their mele aloha aina, perform in Ho’ike, and deliver memorable speeches, as intended,” the message continued.
This year’s senior class of 2020 is being invited to participate in a virtual choir to sing their song contest mele. So far, about 100 students have signed up to be a part of this new delivery of a Hawaii tradition.
At the end of May, the school plans to launch a social media campaign to share the songs with the public.
