Forecast: Trade wind conditions to dominate the coming week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days. Only minor changes are possible, including a slight slowdown in the winds Monday. Trade winds will become locally breezy again Tuesday into the upcoming weekend. The airmass is expected to remain relatively dry and stable with no organized rainmakers expected, but there will be passing showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and mornings.
Surf for north and west shores is trending back to normal heights for this time of year, with just a few small swells expected late Tuesday, late Thursday, and again Friday night, none of which will reach advisory heights. East shores will remain rough and elevated due to the strong trade winds. South shores will be quiet this week. A small craft advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through at least Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.