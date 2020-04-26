Forecast: Trade wind conditions to dominate the coming week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days. Only minor changes are possible, including a slight slowdown in the winds Monday. Trade winds will become locally breezy again Tuesday into the upcoming weekend. The airmass is expected to remain relatively dry and stable with no organized rainmakers expected, but there will be passing showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and mornings.