Elderly woman hospitalized after car drives off 2nd floor parking lot

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after her vehicle took a dive from a two-story parking structure.
It happened sometime before 8:45 a.m.
EMS officials say the 88-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she accidentally drove her car through a concrete barrier and off a building on Moku Place along Keeaumoku Street.
The vehicle landed upside down. Witnesses say air bags were deployed as bystanders tried to help her until medics and emergency crews arrived.
No one else was injured in the accident.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.