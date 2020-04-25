Young Brothers seeks to cut back some routes, but it won’t impact essentials

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the states largest shipping companies is asking to cut their schedule by 23 percent.
On Friday, Young Brothers asked the Public Utilities Commission to make temporary adjustments for their Maui and Hawai’i ports.
Due to decreased cargo volume during the pandemic the company would suspend their weekly route to Kahului. The twice weekly routes to Kaunakakai and Hilo would turn to a single stop over.
If approved, the schedule change would go into affect on May 5th.
Young Brothers assures consumers this will not impact store goods and essentials on islands, and they are only adjusting their the lesser used routes.
“In our more than 120 years serving Hawai‘i, Young Brothers has been there to help our communities respond, recover and rebuild after devastating hurricanes, destructive flooding, and volcanic eruptions,” said Jay Ana, president of Young Brothers, LLC.
"Today, as we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, our team members know the people of Hawai‘i are counting on us now – more than ever – to connect our island communities as one ‘ohana and deliver the supplies they need.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.