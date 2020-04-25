POG crisis averted: Meadow Gold says the island juice isn’t going anywhere

View this post on Instagram

We’ve heard your concerns, and we are happy to finally announce that Meadow Gold Dairy products including POG, Milks, Nectars, Teas, and Juices WILL KEEP BEING MADE IN HAWAI’I 🎉 More news to come so stay tuned and thank YOU for supporting Hawai’i’s Dairy and our Meadow Gold Ohana! ❗️BE SURE TO FOLLOW US FOR MORE UPDATES❗️ #meadowgoldHI #POG #goodnews #LuckyWeLiveHawaii #locallyownedandoperated #ThePeopleHaveSpoken #MahaloNuiLoa #hawaiisdairy #LaniMoo