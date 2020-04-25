POG crisis averted: Meadow Gold says the island juice isn’t going anywhere

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - POG lovers rejoice. The beloved island juice isn’t going away, as previously worried.
Meadow Gold Hawaii took to Instagram Friday night to announce the famous Passion Orange Guava juice will still be made in Hawaii.
The post said, “We’ve heard your concerns, and we are happy to finally announce that Meadow Gold Dairy products including POG, Milks, Nectars, Teas, and Juices WILL KEEP BEING MADE IN HAWAI’I 🎉 More news to come so stay tuned and thank YOU for supporting Hawai’i’s Dairy and our Meadow Gold Ohana!”
POG lovers were worried that the juice was going to be discontinued after a deal to saved Meadow Gold Hawaii collapsed after their parent company, Dean Foods, filed for bankruptcy last year.
The company was said to be working with an “interested party” in buying Meadow Gold’s Hilo facility, which would save the Meadow Gold brand.
Details on the administrative side of that have not yet been announced.
News about POG came as Love’s Bakery announced the end of production for their iconic Powdered Donettes and Sugar Donuts last week.
We reached out to Love’s to find out why the product was being discontinued but have not heard back.
