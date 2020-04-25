Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-BOY-SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY-HAWAII
Boy Scouts suit filed as Hawaii shuts abuse claims window
HONOLULU (AP) — Eight men allege in a lawsuit that they were sexually abused while they were Boy Scouts in Hawaii in the 1960s and 1970s. The lawsuit is filed as Hawaii closes its window on allowing sex abuse claims that would have been barred under a statute of limitations. The lawsuit comes while attorneys urge potential victims to come forward as Boy Scouts of America works on its bankruptcy plan. The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a huge compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago.
SCHOOL LAWSUIT-SEX ABUSE
Lawsuit against Honolulu school alleges sex abuse by coach
HONOLULU (AP) — Three former basketball players are alleging in a lawsuit against a Honolulu school that they were sexually abused by a former basketball coach when they were students. The lawsuit against Punahou School and former assistant coach Dwayne Yuen says he abused the female students between 2003 and 2006, beginning when at least one of the girls was 12 years old. Yuen declined to comment. The private school says it is investigating the reports.
TELESCOPE-POLICE REIMBURSEMENT
Deal reached on Hawaii telescope protest policing costs
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Council has accepted a $5.3 million agreement with the state for reimbursement of law enforcement overtime costs during demonstrations against the Big Island giant telescope project. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the council approved the deal Wednesday after months of delays and revisions. The amount equals overtime expenses incurred by the Hawaii County Police Department and county mayor’s office because of increased traffic enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Demonstrators blocked an access road in a months-long protest against the Thirty Meter Telescope Project on the summit of Mauna Kea, the state’s highest mountain.
SUPREME COURT-CLEAN WATER ACT
Supreme Court rejects EPA's narrow view of Clean Water Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that sewage plants and other industries can’t avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways. The justices rejected the Trump administration’s views in a 6-3 vote Thursday. The court held that the discharge of polluted water into the ground, rather than directly into nearby waterways, doesn’t relieve an industry of complying with the Clean Water Act. The decision came in a closely watched case from Hawaii involving treated sewage that indirectly reaches the Pacific Ocean.
PLANT PROTECTION-ARMY
Army program helps save native 3 Hawaiian plant species
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say the U.S. Army’s natural resources program has helped save three native plant species from extinction. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Army helped preserve the Hawaiian mint, tree aster and critically endangered haha plant as part of its ongoing management of more than 120 endangered and threatened native species in Hawaii. Schofield Barracks in Honolulu has greenhouses with endangered and threatened plants and a seed lab that maintains 12 million seeds, including some in cryonic storage at minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit. The Army annually spends more than $12 million in Hawaii on environmental programs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-BANK
Bank of Hawaii sets aside $33.6M for virus loan defaults
HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. has announced it set aside $33.6 million to cover potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the state’s second-largest bank also suspended stock buybacks beginning in mid-March. Bank of Hawaii reported its net income fell 40.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s move mirrored actions announced last week by the nation’s largest banks. They collectively set aside billions of dollars for potential loan defaults as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bank of Hawaii has temporarily closed 37 of its 68 Hawaii and West Pacific branches.