Ige limits independent power of county mayors in latest proclamation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Part of Gov. Ige’s sixth supplementary proclamation changes the ability of the counties to independently form emergency response policies going forward.
Under the “Statewide Coordination” section of his proclamation issued Saturday, it says:
“I hereby invoke section 127A-13(a)(5), Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS), as it is my opinion that it is necessary to coordinate emergency management functions. Accordingly, I direct all counties to obtain my approval, or the approval of the Director of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), prior to issuing any emergency order, rule, or proclamation. I further suspend sections 127A-14(b) and 127A-25, HRS, to the limited extent necessary to ensure statewide coordination.”
This ultimately limits the power of the four county majors in making independent decisions for their counties going forward in response to the pandemic.
“The new supplemental proclamation does require that they provide us copies of different rules or different activities that they would want to put in place, and it does require my approval,” Gov. Ige said in a news conference Saturday.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency chief Kenneth Hara also has the authority to approve mayors’ pending policies.
“I also recognize that the counties need the flexibility to implement measures that take into consideration the unique needs of their respective communities," Ige added.
Hawaii News Now is waiting to speak with Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami later afternoon. We’ll update this story with his reaction to the change.
Other lawmakers, like Hawaii Senate President Ron Kouchi who represents Kauai and Niihau, said Mayor Kawakami has responded appropriately in issuing policies for the Garden Isle to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I’ve been incredibly proud of the way Mayor Kawakami has handled the global pandemic for the County of Kauai. He has been fantastic, he has been clear — I hope this does not impede his ability to make sure he can do the best for the people of Kauai and Niihau," Kouchi said.
Ige’s order mandating his approval does not apply to previously announced policies and practices already set in place, such as Kauai’s island-wide nightly curfew.
When asked if this change was initiated because of a recent miscommunication between the state and Honolulu Mayor Caldwell over a testing initiative, Ige simply said, “No it wasn’t.”
To read the full text of his sixth proclamation, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.