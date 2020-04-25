Hawaii players fly off the board in final day of NFL Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The inaugural 2020 virtual NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, with multiple players with Hawaii ties realizing their NFL dreams.
Former Kahuku graduate turned Utah Utes star Bradlee Anae was selected as the 179th overall pick in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys.
Anae led the Utes in sacks for three straight seasons from 2017-19, compiling 30 for his career to break the school record. He was also a two time All-Pac-12 first selection in 2018-19.
Former Leilehua Mule offensive lineman Netane Muti was selected as the 181st overall pick by the Denver Broncos.
Many analysts believed if it weren’t for injury history and even Pro Football Focus ranked him as their number one interior offensive lineman in the draft. Muti is known for his physical strength and put up 44 reps at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Alohi Gilman, another former Kahuku Red Raider heard his name called as the 186th overall pick in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers.
In two seasons at Notre Dame, Gilman accumulated 169 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions and six forced fumbles in 26 games played.
UH’s Cole McDonald was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
McDonald was the 224th overall selection and tallied one of the most historical statistical seasons in UH program history.
McDonald reached 3,000 passing yards in two consecutive seasons and finished his career top 5 in nearly a dozen categories at UH, including fourth on the school’s all-time passing (8,032) and total offense (8,912) lists.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.