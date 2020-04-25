Forecast: Breezy trade winds to linger into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will maintain locally breezy trade winds through the coming week. The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas but some showers will spread leeward on the smaller islands.
The current northwest swell will continue to lower through Monday. There will be a couple of small north-northwest swells next week with peak surf heights expected Wednesday and Friday. Surf heights are likely to remain well below advisory levels during both of these swell episodes.
There will be a series of small, mainly background southerly swells through the weekend and on through much of next week. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce moderate size short period choppy surf along east facing shores throughout the forecast period.
