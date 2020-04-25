First Hawaiian Bank’s ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ campaign drums up $50K to feed kupuna

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Hawaiian Bank’s “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign donated $50,000 to Hawaii Meals on Wheels this week, which will go to help feed 820 kupuna in the community.
The donation allows Hawaii Meals on Wheels to provide 6,8000 meals prepared by local restaurants.
It was a result of the first 50,000 restaurant takeout and delivery purchases FHB cardholders made through the initiative.
“We are so appreciative of the Aloha for Hawaii Fund and this generous donation from the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation,” said Michelle Cordero-Lee, CEO of Hawaii Meals on Wheels, in a news release. “Now more than ever our kupuna need our support to keep them healthy and safe."
"Our meal delivery program helps our elderly community continue to shelter at home while eating balanced, nutritious and delicious meals, and donations from organizations like First Hawaiian Bank are essential for us to continue this program," she added.
The initiative was launched in early April and is a special program that supports Hawaii restaurants and provides up to $1 million in donations to the Aloha for Hawaii fund, inspired by the need that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We started ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ to help our neighbors in the restaurant industry and the local nonprofits that are doing important work during this challenging time," said Cameron Nekota, First Hawaiian Bank Foundation President, in a news release.
FHB's goal is to generation one million takeout or delivery purchases at restaurants across the state. It plans to donate up to $1 million to local nonprofits that are assisting those in need.
FHB cardholders can participate by using any FHB debit or credit card by purchasing food from a restaurant or through delivery. The bank will automatically donate to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund.
