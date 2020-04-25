Eager park goers flock to city parks to get in some outdoor exercise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city partially reopened its parks Saturday, allowing residents to walk, jog, exercise and blow off steam from being cooped up for weeks under stay-at-home restrictions.
“It’s great, it almost feels like a holiday. You know, driving in here was it was almost a little surreal," said Kakaako resident Zeus Kang as he exercised at Ala Moana Beach Park.
Hundreds of park users and beach goers flocked to Ala Moana Saturday morning. Many said they were just happy to get out of the house after weeks under quarantine.
“Can’t go wrong. Everyone seems to be happy. Everyone was on edge. Now that parks are open, people will be a lot more friendlier," said Scott Bunag of Kalihi Valley.
Most park users wore masks and practiced social distancing.
And no one was lying or sunbathing on Ala Moana Beach when we drove by in the morning. But later in the day, cameras caught several people sitting on the beach.
In Waikiki, police cited several sunbathers on the beach.
“I think everybody is really glad that it’s open and I think most are respectful of keeping apart from each other and wearing a mask ... but there were a few idiots," said Dennis Boulware of Alewa Heights.
Some expressed hope that the reopening of the city parks will lead to further relaxing of Oahu’s stay-at-home orders.
“I would love it if we would get the golf courses and tennis courts open again,” said Bruce Luxton of Pacific Heights.
His wife Pom Luxton added, “I hope the gradual reopening will start as we practice correct social distancing."
