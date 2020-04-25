An amazing Earth Day sighting: A pod or orcas seen off Kona coast

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on the Big Island captured an amazing Earth Day encounter off the Kona coast.
Seth Conae and a friend decided to go spear-fishing for some exercise on Wednesday.
While two miles offshore, they noticed some splashes and decided to investigate.
The friends spotted what they first believed was a pod of false killer whales, which are common in Hawaii.
“But then two of them lunged out of the water exposing their white circle around their eye,” Conae told us via Facebook. “Then we knew. ORCAS!”
Eight orcas in total, but Conae said he and his friend also saw a second pod of at least five killer whales farther offshore.
Conae said the ocean conditions that day were very rough and it took a few attempts to get video of the pod under the water.
He said orcas are the number one species he's wanted to see in the wild.
“Finally after 10 years on the water this dream finally came true,” Conae said.
