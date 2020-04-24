When can we give “aloha” hugs and kisses again?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When can we go back to "aloha" hugs and kisses, when will we see football games again and when can we sit down in a restaurant? Hawaii News Now got answers from some of the team members who are advising the decision makers on the state's reopening plan.
The short answer is we're going to be seeing shakas, air hugs and elbow bumps for quite some time. The opening of our state is not like a light switch and leaders say they don't know what the new normal will look like.
“We were looking forward to the day of hugging grandchildren and being that grandparent that’s spoiling grandkids. I hope we make the progress with the vaccine, but until that happens, I don’t know that we get there,” said State Senate President Ron Kouchi.
“There will be a time when we can start to hug and kiss once again, but we have to wait for a vaccine to develop,” said State House Speaker Scott Saiki.
There's strong debate on dates for a potential vaccine. Some researchers believe they can have a million vaccinations by September, but others place the timeline for vaccinations about two years away.
"Be patient with a sense of urgency," advised Ray Vara, CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health.
He says sporting events and large gatherings won't happen for many months and perhaps even next year. He believes a gradual reopening could happen with open spaces first and then retailers and restaurants with controlled capacity, but bars and nightclubs would be too difficult to manage.
He believes the lifting of the lock down is “very close” and “in the next couple weeks” being able to see commerce open in steps.
"We recognize there is a point in time the economic impact of this virus will replace the public health risks associated with that and managing that risk is an ongoing challenge," said Vara.
Leaders say first Hawaii has to make sure our medical system is prepared for another surge with enough protective gear, hospital beds and ventilators. Then comes travel by residents followed by a reopening of tourism after a full screening, testing, tracing and quarantine plan is in place.
For now, there’s no hugging and kissing, but leaders say there are many ways we can still show our aloha.
