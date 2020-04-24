3 Washington State visitors arrested, another cited in Hilo for breaking quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested three people and cited another for breaking the mandatory quarantine for out-of-state arrivals.
Authorities say the Washington State visitors were arrested in Hilo Wednesday afternoon.
The four of them landed in Hilo on April 21 and checked into a Banyan Drive hotel. They were later seen outside of their hotel rooms walking on foot.
Police say when officers checked in, the visitors were found at the hotel pool, outside of their room and in direct violation of the 14-day quarantine rule.
Three of them were identified by police as 27-year old Matthew Young, 39-year old Caleb Conrad, and 24-year old Makynzie Anderson, all of Washington State.
All were subsequently charged and posted bail of $500 each. They were released and given a court date.
The fourth visitor who was given a citation is a 39-year old woman also from Washington State.
Hawaii Island police say all four people were subsequently trespassed from their hotel and were required to find alternative lodging.
Police are reminding incoming travelers that the 14-day quarantine means that arriving passengers are to proceed directly from the airport to your stated address. You are not allowed to leave for the 14 days, or until your stay in the state is over, whichever is shorter.
The only exemptions to leave are for medical reasons. Visitors are also not allowed. You must make arrangements to have food delivered or dropped off.
Breaking the rules is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5000 fine or one year in prison.
