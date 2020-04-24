For those who are designated essential workers, a special mahalo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Laura Suzumoto in Kaimuki.
A BIG THANK YOU to all of you that are designated essential workers. If it weren’t for your dedication, the rest of us would not be able to buy our groceries, do our banking, go to the hospital when necessary. We wouldn’t get our mail (especially our all important packages from Amazon), have our garbage picked up, etc. The list goes on and on. Sometimes it takes a pandemic to appreciate the things we take for granted. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!!
