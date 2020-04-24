For those who are designated essential workers, a special mahalo

A BIG THANK YOU to all of you that are designated essential workers. If it weren’t for your dedication, the rest of us would not be able to buy our groceries, do our banking, go to the hospital when necessary. We wouldn’t get our mail (especially our all important packages from Amazon), have our garbage picked up, etc. The list goes on and on. Sometimes it takes a pandemic to appreciate the things we take for granted. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!!