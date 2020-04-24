1 of 2 suspects arrested in Kapolei kidnapping investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police say they’ve arrested one of two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping investigation.
Police say Reyn Logston was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man outside the Kapolei Foodland Monday night.
Police say Logston and another man assaulted the victim and forced the 52-year-old victim inside the trunk of his car while he was putting away his groceries.
They took off in the car but the man managed to jump out of the trunk. He was seriously injured. The second suspect has not been named.
The first degree kidnapping, robbery investigation is ongoing.
