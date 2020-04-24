State claims COVID-19 tests city planned to purchase have ‘long history of problems’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials say they have more evidence the city is making a mistake in trying to buy $2 million worth of coronavirus test kits from a Texas-based company.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson confirmed Friday he’s been in contact with officials in California who have used the Everlywell tests the city planned to purchase.
“We’re actually going to be sending a follow-up letter to the city on that,” Anderson said.
“We do have some concerns about the company that was selected. There was a long history of problems associated with the company in California and we’re going to be sharing that with the county.”
The Caldwell administration said they’d gotten great reviews on the kits from officials in Los Angeles.
HNN asked the mayor Friday about Anderson’s new concerns. A spokesman said the city plans to meet with the Department of Health on Monday.
This is the third time the state has warned against purchasing tests from EverlyWell. The state originally said the tests were not FDA-approved — but that wasn’t correct.
The state still points out that using local testing companies would save a lot of money.
