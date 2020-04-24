Some Oahu residents at ‘tipping point’ after one month of stay-at-home order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents still have at least one more month to go after Honolulu’s mayor extended the stay-at-home-order until the end of May.
For the hundreds of thousands of workers laid off, it has been tough to see the benefits.
Jodi Kealoha owns a small stand up paddle boarding business on Oahu’s North Shore.
As a single mother, she went from working 70 hours a week to zero.
She is still waiting for her unemployment checks come in.
Bills are piling up.
“I’ve sold a few things from my business just to get by, just to make sure my lights don’t get cut off, just to make sure I can feed my son,” said Kealoha.
Kealoha said the past month has been a nightmare for her and her seven-year-old son Koa and she’s not sure she can last another month.
“I’m feeling discouraged. I’m feeling like I’m at my tipping point. I’m feeling like my patience for what’s entitled to us is running out. I’m feeling anxiety, stress,” Kealoha said.
Britt Young, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, says Jodi is not alone.
Young says as the shock of a global pandemic fades away, other worries are beginning to set in.
"There’s a lot of fear, there’s anxiety. We believe that a lot of depression is starting to set in and starting to see a bit of a panic response from those who don’t really know what their life is gonna look like in three to four months,” Young said.
“Some neighbors, they’re running out of food, they’re running out of hope. They’re getting evicted. People are going to bed hungry,” Kealoha said. “It’s survival of the fittest.”
Young said the residual effects of this can be long lasting and life changing.
"Those who have significant financial concerns, they tend to now be thinking about self-preservation, survival mode and making decisions out of fear, and how that will turn out remains anyone's guess," said Young.
The state Department of Health has an Adult Mental Health Division with people available to talk 24/7.
Oahu residents call 832-3100.
Neighbor islands call 1-800-753-6879.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.