Showing appreciation for a special Honolulu city bus driver

To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Will Ganiko.
I’d like to send a huge Mahalo to my Papa (Terry Caberto) who continues to provide essential services to his riders on The Bus. Putting his health and well-being on the line everyday to provide services the people of Hawai`i need makes him one of my heroes! I have attached a picture of him as we visited him on one of his stops. Please feel free to share this.
