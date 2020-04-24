Pleasant weekend with some passing trade wind showers and leeward sunshine

NWS Summary: High pressure north of the area will keep trade winds blowing across the main Hawaiian Islands through the coming week. The trade winds will focus showers over mainly windward areas, but the trades will be strong enough and the showers tall enough to spread leeward on the smaller islands. A trough aloft will destabilize the atmosphere slightly through the weekend keeping the showers a bit more active. The trough is also producing high clouds that will dim the sun, but will not produce any precipitation. As the trough shifts east, the high clouds will move off to the southeast by tomorrow night and the atmosphere will become more stable early next week.