Pleasant weekend with some passing trade wind showers and leeward sunshine

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! We can enjoy moderate to locally breezy conditions with the trade winds taking us into the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early Monday as a front weakens the ridge, an area of high pressure that generates our trade winds, we could see a slow down briefly before gusty trade winds takes over into next week. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday. There is a little disturbance that can trigger some windward and mauka showers over the weekend.
Let's talk surf! The last in the recent series of northwest swells is filling in and will maintain advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui through Friday afternoon. Small surf will prevail for south shores. East shore surf remains small, but as trades rebuild over and upwind of the islands during the next couple of days, east shore surf will build before decreasing marginally early in the new week.
NWS Summary: High pressure north of the area will keep trade winds blowing across the main Hawaiian Islands through the coming week. The trade winds will focus showers over mainly windward areas, but the trades will be strong enough and the showers tall enough to spread leeward on the smaller islands. A trough aloft will destabilize the atmosphere slightly through the weekend keeping the showers a bit more active. The trough is also producing high clouds that will dim the sun, but will not produce any precipitation. As the trough shifts east, the high clouds will move off to the southeast by tomorrow night and the atmosphere will become more stable early next week.
