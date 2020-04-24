Man critically injured in Chinatown stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Chinatown midday Friday.
Authorities got the call around 12:30 p.m. They rushed to the River of Life near Hotel and Pauahi Street.
EMS officials say the 52-year-old male victim suffered stab wounds to his torso.
The area was taped off as police investigated. The suspect was able to get away and so far no arrests have been reported.
An attempted murder investigation has been launched and is ongoing.
Additional details were limited. This story may be updated.
